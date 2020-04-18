Man accused of kidnapping infant daughter, leading Rowlett police on chase

Authorities say the suspect had a previous warrant out for his arrest when the alleged kidnapping and police chase occurred.

A 20-year-old man out of Rowlett is accused of kidnapping his 4-month-old daughter and then leading police officers on a chase, officials say.

It all started when Rowlett police received a 911 call of a reported kidnapping around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The alleged kidnapping occurred from the 9700 block of Lakeview, officials say.

The caller was the mother of the 4-month-old. Authorities say she provided a description of the suspect, Marquaveon Catlin-Glover, and a description of the vehicle he was in.

Catlin-Glover is also the mother’s boyfriend and father of their 4-month-old twins, according to Rowlett police.

Authorities say when they able to locate the vehicle, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Catlin-Glover, however, that’s when he fled from police.

Catlin-Glover ended up crashing into another vehicle near Centerville Road and State Highway 66 in Garland, police say.

That’s when officers took him into custody. The infant was transported to the hospital and was later released, officials say.

Authorities say Catlin-Glover had a different warrant out for his arrest when the incident occurred that was connected to an alleged robbery.

He was booked into the Rowlett County Jail and faces the following additional charges, possession of a stolen firearm, evading arrest in a vehicle, endangering a child, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana under 5 lbs.