A 21-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, Dallas police said.

Martin Rocha Pena allegedly shot the 35-year-old man over a physical dispute the man had had with a juvenile, according to police.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Casa De Arroyo Apartments at 8360 Spring Valley Road. The juvenile and 35-year-old man had been in a physical fight before the juvenile fled the scene, police said.

The juvenile then returned with Rocha Pena to confront the man. Rocha Pena allegedly shot him with a handgun during the confrontation, officers determined during their investigation.

The man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of the apartment complex and pronounced dead at the scene, per police.

Rocha Pena admitted to shooting the man during an interview with detectives, according to officials. He was taken to the Dallas County jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bail.

