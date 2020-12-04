Three people were killed in an overnight crash on the Dallas North Tollway, authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The wrong-way crash happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the DNT near Interstate 635.

A car going southbound had entered the northbound lanes of I-635 at Belt Line Road, troopers said. As it was traveling south, it collided with a car going north. The car had been going down the tollway the wrong way for about one minute before the crash occurred.

Two people were in the car going the wrong way, while one person was in the car they collided with. All three died at the scene, according to state officials.

The northbound lanes of the DNT were closed at I-635 as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

