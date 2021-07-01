Dallas police seek to locate missing woman last seen New Year's Day

Carolyn Cheranich was last heard from by phone around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. But she hasn't been seen in-person since Jan. 1, police said.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing woman who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

According to authorities, Carolyn Cheranich was last heard from by phone around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. However, police said she hasn't been seen since Jan. 1 near the 6600 block of Warm Breeze Lane.

Police believe Cheranich could possibly be driving a gray-colored mid-size SUV with Tennessee license plates.

She's described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she may be a danger to herself if not located.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or 214-671-4268.