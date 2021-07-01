x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

2 men face capital murder charges in shooting death of 29-year-old Dallas man

Demarcus Pierre Thurman, 29, was fatally shot the morning of Dec. 12 near the 8200 block of Scyene Road.
Credit: Thinkstock

Two suspects were arrested by federal authorities for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man last month, officials said. 

Anthony Cain Sheckells, 27, and Roman Arielyus Davis, 19, both face a capital murder charge in Demarcus Pierre Thurman's death, according to U.S. Marshals. 

Thurman was fatally shot the morning of Dec. 12 near the 8200 block of Scyene Road.  

RELATED: Dallas police investigating after 29-year-old man shot, killed

It's unclear if Thurman knew the suspects. Officials also have not released details on how they linked the two men to the deadly shooting. 

Sheckells and Davis remain in custody at Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bail each. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Credit: Dallas police
Anthony Cain Sheckells, 27.
Credit: Dallas police
Roman Arielyus Davis, 19.

Related Articles