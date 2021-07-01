2 men face capital murder charges in shooting death of 29-year-old Dallas man

Demarcus Pierre Thurman, 29, was fatally shot the morning of Dec. 12 near the 8200 block of Scyene Road.

Two suspects were arrested by federal authorities for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man last month, officials said.

Anthony Cain Sheckells, 27, and Roman Arielyus Davis, 19, both face a capital murder charge in Demarcus Pierre Thurman's death, according to U.S. Marshals.

Thurman was fatally shot the morning of Dec. 12 near the 8200 block of Scyene Road.

It's unclear if Thurman knew the suspects. Officials also have not released details on how they linked the two men to the deadly shooting.

Sheckells and Davis remain in custody at Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bail each.