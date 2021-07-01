Man, 37, arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Dallas

Julius Ray Nichols was arrested Wednesday and faces a murder charge in the death of 51-year-old Antheley Matthew Hollins, officials said.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after Dallas police said he shot and killed another man over the weekend.

Julius Ray Nichols was arrested Wednesday and faces a murder charge in the death of 51-year-old Antheley Matthew Hollins, officials said.

Dallas police officers were called to the shooting scene around 2 p.m. Saturday at 1958 Las Cruces Lane.

Hollins was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It's unclear at this time if the two knew each other or how detectives linked the Nichols to the deadly shooting.

Nichols remains in custody in lieu of a $1 million bail.