Search underway for missing Dallas mother, daughter last seen Wednesday

According to officials, Marleisha Randolph got into an unknown year silver GMC truck with her daughter at their house near 3200 San Paula Ave.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing mother and her daughter.

Authorities said 28-year-old Marleisha Randolph and 5-year-old Car’miya were last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Marleisha is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Car’miya, is described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Both were last seen wearing a black jacket and white shirt. Authorities said the family believes Marleisha and her daughter are in danger.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police at 911 or 214-671-4268.