Man dies after high-speed crash in Fort Worth, police say

The man had been driving at a high-speed, police said, and he lost control of the vehicle. It then rolled over and down a hill.

A man died Wednesday night after he was involved in a crash in Fort Worth, police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Berry Street and Hemphill Street.

As the man's vehicle was headed eastbound on West Berry Street and crossing Hemphill Street, police believe he hit a dip in the intersection.

The man had been driving at a high speed, police said, and he lost control of the vehicle. It then rolled over and down the hill by 3000 S. Jennings Ave.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time. Crews had to extricate him from inside before they were able to take him to the hospital, according to police. He was later pronounced dead.