Someone is impersonating a North Texas police department on TikTok, officials say

"The only official social media accounts for the McKinney Police Department are Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter," the department posted online.

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police want to warn locals to avoid any TikTok accounts that claim to represent their department.

On Tuesday, the official police department shared on social media that they are aware of "multiple" fake accounts specifically on TikTok. Officials shared on Facebook, "We do not have, nor have we ever had a TikTok account."

McKinney police say they are working to have those accounts shut down and find anyone who made them. In the meantime, they're asking residents to let others know about those fake accounts.

FAKE SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS: PLEASE SHARE We have been made aware of multiple TikTok accounts that appear to represent... Posted by McKinney Police Department on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

This is the second time this week that North Texas officials are warning others about imposters posing as prominent city figures.

Dallas police said on they have been alerted about a scam email that claims to be from Mayor Eric Johnson. The email includes a link and invites victims to invest money.

SCAM ALERT! The Dallas Police Financial Crimes Unit is warning the public of a scam that seems to be targeting seniors. Posted by Dallas Police Department on Tuesday, August 22, 2023