If you see this email from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, police warn it's not him

Police said the fake email claims to be the mayor inviting resident to invest money.

DALLAS — If you see a certain email that claims to come from the mayor of Dallas, police are warning you to not fall for it.

The department says they have been receiving reports of people getting emails with a letter claiming to be from Mayor Eric Johnson. The email invites victims to invest money and provides a link.

The DPD Financial Crimes Unit says that email is a scam and it seems to be targeting seniors.

If you get that email, send a complaint to forgery-dpd@dallascityhall.com or call 214-671-3543.

If you can't access your email, you're encouraged to find the nearest police station and file a report.

If you are a victim of the scam and want to report at theft, use the DPD Online Reporting System on their website.

