Dallas police need help finding missing 65-year-old woman

DALLAS — Dallas police need the public's help locating a missing 65-year-old woman.

The Dallas Police Department is looking for Lela Mckinney. She stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 125 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Mckinney was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Ledbetter Dart Station, located in the 2000 block of E. Ledbetter Drive.

Police said Mckinney is possibly on foot and may be in need of assistance.

Here is a photo provided by Dallas police:

Anyone with information of Mckinney's whereabouts are asked to call the police department at 911 or (214)671-4268 and reference case number 144061-2023.