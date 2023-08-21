At least one suspect wanted for stealing over 20 guns from McKinney store, officials say

Over 20 firearms were taken within two burglaries at Gebo's on West University Drive, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information about two suspects behind two burglaries at a federal firearms licensee in McKinney.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Gebo's was burglarized twice and 21 guns in total were taken. Surveillance images from both incidents were shared in hopes recognized the suspects.

The first incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1:10 a.m. Officials say the first burglar broke in and stole nine guns.

The second burglary was on Monday, Aug. 14, at about 11 p.m. Officials believe the same burglar from two days prior got in from the back of the store. The suspect could not open the handgun cases, but ended up taking 12 long guns.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, short dark hair, and a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm. The suspect's vehicle is believed to a dark colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

"Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets of McKinney increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something," said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

The $10,000 is from ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Both organizations are helping McKinney police with these cases.