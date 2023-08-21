Man dies after getting shot multiple times in Dallas, police say

Officers were called to the 8500 block of Park Lane shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a police news release.

DALLAS — A man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Dallas apartment complex on Monday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 8500 block of Park Lane shortly before 2 a.m., according to a police news release. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police did not provide more details about what happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted by calling 214-373-TIPS (8477).