Suspects in fatal stabbing of missing Seattle woman cut ankle monitors, skip bond, documents say

DALLAS — Court documents say two women charged with murder and evidence tampering in the October 2020 slaying of a Seattle woman have cut off their ankle monitors and fled while free on bond.

Documents filed this week state that 50-year-old Nina Marano and her 58-year-old wife, Lisa Dykes, removed their GPS trackers within moments of each other -- and at the same location -- on Christmas Day, and skipped their $500,000 bonds.

Both are charged with fatally stabbing Marisela Botello-Valadez, 23, in Dallas.

The 23-year-old, who had flown to Dallas from Seattle to visit her ex-boyfriend, was reported missing and last seen on Oct. 5, 2020, in Deep Ellum after she decided to go out alone for the evening.

Botello's remains were later found in March 2021 in a wooded area in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles south of Dallas.

A co-defendant, 32-year-old Charles Beltran, who was seen with Botello on the night she disappeared, remains jailed on a $500,000 bond on a murder charge.