Police say missing Seattle woman last seen in Dallas may have been 'victim of foul play'

Authorities said 23-year-old Marisela Botello Valadez was last seen Oct. 5 in Deep Ellum. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Dallas police said a Seattle woman who has been missing for more than two months may have been a victim of foul play.

Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, was last seen on Oct. 5 in Deep Ellum, authorities said. She flew to Dallas from Seattle to visit her ex-boyfriend and decided to go out alone for the evening.

Last month, police upgraded her case from a "want to locate" to an "endangered person."

Detectives also obtained video footage of the night Botello went missing that shows her with a man named Charles Beltran.

He too has disappeared and can’t be found. So, police have issued a "want to locate" bulletin for him.

“He is not a suspect. He’s just a person of interest regarding this case because we need information from him since he is the last person Marisela was with,” Dallas police Lt. Eric Roman said during a news conference last month.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-3668 or via email at christine.ramirez@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 177834-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.