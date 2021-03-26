Remains of missing Seattle woman found in Dallas County; woman arrested, 2 suspects remain at-large, police say

Police say a woman was arrested in Florida in connection to Marisela Botello Valadez's death. Two suspects remain at-large, including the man she was last seen with.

DALLAS — Note: The video above is from November when police were continuing their search.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in Florida in connection with the death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello Valadez. Botello, who was visiting Dallas from Seattle, went missing in October 2020 after going out in Deep Ellum.

Police are still searching for two suspects: a woman and the man who Botello was last seen with on video that night.

Botello's remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area in Wilmer, Texas and Nina Marano, 49, was arrested Thursday in Miami, Florida, police said.

Botello was last seen on Oct. 5 in Deep Ellum. She flew to Dallas from Seattle to visit her ex-boyfriend and decided to go out alone for the evening, police said. A surveillance video showed her in a parking lot with one of the suspects, Charles Beltran.

On Wednesday, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding human remains in a wooded area near E Belt Line Road and Post Oak Road in Wilmer, Texas.

On Thursday, those remains were identified as Botello.

Dallas police, with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, arrested Nina Marano in Miami, Florida in connection with Botello's death, police officials said.

The suspects are Charles Beltran, 31, and Lisa Dykes, 57, (also known as Lisa Beltran) are still at-large and are currently wanted for murder in Botello's death, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these suspects is asked to call 911.

In December, police said Charles Beltran was identified as a "want to locate" person. Detectives also obtained video footage of the night Botello went missing that shows her with Charles.

Police said Botello did not seem scared or in distress in the video, but believe something happened to her after the video was taken.

In November, Botello’s mother, Ernestina Valadez told WFAA she hopes Charles is found or comes forward.

"They need to find that person because he knows something about my daughter. He's the last person that was with her,” said Valadez, mother.

Valadez tearfully told WFAA every day without her daughter is excruciating.

"Too much time is passing and I am afraid something has happened to her,” said Valadez.