88-year-old woman hit by stray bullet after dispute at Fort Worth horse stable, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument at a Fort Worth horse stable led to a shooting that ended with an 88-year-old woman getting hit by a stray bullet, police said.

The woman was wounded on her hand but is expected to be OK, according to a police news release.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday in northwest Fort Worth. Police had responded to the Marine Park Apartments in the 3100 block of Northwest 33rd Street, where a woman had been shot.

Officers and paramedics arrived and found the victim, an 88-year-old woman, who had been shot in the hand.

She was taken to Harris Hospital for treatment. The injury was non-life threatening, police said.

Officers at the scene learned that two men had gotten into a dispute at a nearby horse stable, just northwest of the apartments, at Northwest 33rd Street and McCandless Street.

The incident escalated, and one of the men fired a weapon, police said. A stray bullet ended up striking the woman at the apartments.