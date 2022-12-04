Fort Worth Police implement new violent crime plan

“These drugs and these guns are not going to go in the hands of our kids,” said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is continuing to work to reduce crime happening across the city, with a focus on getting drugs and guns off of the streets.

In many crime-ridden areas, criminals are hiding behind certain businesses. On Monday afternoon, WFAA saw Fort Worth police officers stop a car for possible drugs and guns inside.

It’s part of the department's violent task force plan.

“These drugs and these guns are not going to go in the hands of our kids,” said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Earlier in April, after a weekend in which Dallas and Sacramento both saw deadly mass shootings, the City of Fort Worth held a news conference underscoring its dedication to reducing violent crime within the city.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes told reporters Fort Worth is focused on a data-driven approach to reducing violent crime within the city.

We saw @fortworthpd in action yesterday. They’re working hard to bring the crime down in the city.



This stop was for possible drugs, & guns in the car.



Officers are putting their efforts on drug houses, open air drug markets & illegal game rooms that are in smoke shops.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/Mk4BgABGVY — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) April 12, 2022

This past weekend, Noakes Tweeted that officers took 18 kilograms of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and other deadly drugs off the streets of Fort Worth.

An example of how working with partner agencies like @TxDPS helps @fortworthpd keep #FortWorthSafe! In addition to 18 kilos of methamphetamine, heroine, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, MDMA, and a gun were also seized. Thanks #DPS and #FWPD Officers! pic.twitter.com/faZ77v9hXQ — Chief Neil Noakes (@fwpdchiefnoakes) April 10, 2022

“Coming together, to get drugs, guns, violent offenders off the streets,” Pollozani said.

In 2021, the city of Fort Worth recorded 118 homicides, which is a 27-year high. At a press conference earlier in April, Noakes said he wanted to reduce the city's violent crime rate by 10 percent over the next 12 months.

Officer Pollozani said getting drugs off the streets is a part of the new violent crime plan.

“There are certain departments within Fort Worth PD that are working together, led by a commander, and their main purpose is to find violent offenders drugs and guns,” Pollozani said.

The highlighted areas are considered hotspots in the Fort Worth area. From the west side of town to the Las Vegas trail to the south area, then downtown and finally to the southeast side of the city.

Officers are also trying a different approach to making arrests, according to Fort Worth Police.

“Wherever the intelligence leads us to, we go,” Pollozani said.

Fort Worth Police will put their efforts into drug houses, open-air drug markets and illegal game rooms.

Police said hidden game rooms are one of the biggest problems. In a two-block radius, police said there are seven illegal game rooms that are hiding behind smoke shops.