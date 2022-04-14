Clerk and teen among 3 shot inside Fort Worth convenience store, the second store shooting within 24 hrs.

Police say the shooter ran away on foot and is still at-large. Officers are working to determine a motive and say that those who were shot are expected to be OK.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people were shot inside a Fort Worth convenience store Thursday afternoon, the second convenience store shooting within 24 hours in the city, police told WFAA.

Police were sent to 1701 South Riverside, an address for the convenience store known as the Pink Store.

Investigators with the department told WFAA that three people were shot inside. Sources and witnesses told WFAA a clerk was shot in the chest, and two other men were also shot.

One of those victims is a teenager, per the department.

Officers with the department's gang unit were also on the scene, trying to piece together a motive for the crime. A spokesperson for the department told WFAA that it's not clear if the shooting was a robbery.

The victims don't have life-threatening injuries and are expected to be alright, per the department.

Thursday's shooting was the second convenience store shooting the city has seen within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, a Food Mart near 1000 Bessie was shot up during, what police describe, as a drive-by.

Two people were shot and are expected to be OK. The location is roughly one mile from the Pink Store.

Violent crime has taken center stage in Fort Worth. Last year, it set an unpleasant record -- the most homicides since 1994, and the city recorded 118 deaths in total.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes has promised to reduce violent crime by 10% within one year.

Noakes has promised a data-driven approach, focusing on hot spots in the city where the most violent crime has been reported.

A department spokesperson said the drive-by shooting on Bessie was within a hot spot, but said Thursday's shooting wasn't.