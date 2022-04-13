Former DFW radio host pleads guilty to sexual assault

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas radio personality has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in his home in Mansfield, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.
Officials said Justin Barrett Frazell, 48, will serve seven years deferred adjudication, must register as a sex offender, cannot own any firearms and cannot use drugs or alcohol.
Frazell was a longtime radio host for Fort Worth's KFWR 95.9 The Ranch. He was arrested in March 2021, WFAA reported.
An arrest warrant, issued on March 23, 2021, said Frazell allegedly made unwanted sexual contact with a girl who was at his home for a party in late 2020.
The Ranch posted this statement online at the time of the Frazell's arrest in 2021:
"It is with great concern that we have learned of a serious legal matter involving Justin Frazell, who has been booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County, TX. While the matter is entirely unrelated to his work here at 95.9 The Ranch and does not involve any of our other colleagues, we nevertheless concluded that given the seriousness of the matter it was appropriate to suspend Justin immediately. We trust that our legal system will provide due process and produce a just result for all involved. In the meantime, we ask that they be given space and privacy during this difficult time. Heather Anderson will continue as host of our morning show as she has since 2019. We have a talented group of personalities across the station, and we’re confident in our ability to continue producing a compelling show. We thank all of you for your support and understanding."
For more background on the incident, see WFAA's reporting here.
The district attorney's office said the victim and her family agreed to the plea deal.