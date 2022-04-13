Former DFW radio host pleads guilty to sexual assault

"It is with great concern that we have learned of a serious legal matter involving Justin Frazell, who has been booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County, TX. While the matter is entirely unrelated to his work here at 95.9 The Ranch and does not involve any of our other colleagues, we nevertheless concluded that given the seriousness of the matter it was appropriate to suspend Justin immediately. We trust that our legal system will provide due process and produce a just result for all involved. In the meantime, we ask that they be given space and privacy during this difficult time. Heather Anderson will continue as host of our morning show as she has since 2019. We have a talented group of personalities across the station, and we’re confident in our ability to continue producing a compelling show. We thank all of you for your support and understanding."