Fort Worth police chase involving stolen pickup ends in crash on Loop 820

The chase ended on eastbound Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash on Loop 820 on Monday afternoon, police in Fort Worth said.

Police said the incident began when officers spotted a pickup truck that was reported stolen out of Arlington. According to police, officers tried to perform a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. on E. Berry Street and Riverside Drive in Fort Worth.

A chase ensued after the vehicle did not stop, according to police. Police said the vehicle went north on Interstate 35W and then exited on Loop 820.

Police said the vehicle crashed in the eastbound lanes of Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. It's unclear how the pickup crashed, but it appeared there were no other vehicles involved.

Police said there were two people inside the pickup at the time. The driver was transported to a hospital by MedStar and was last listed as stable, police said.

According to police, the passenger was evaluated at the scene and was not transported. The relationship between the driver and passenger is unknown at this time.