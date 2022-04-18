Forney ISD officer, teen suspect transported to hospital following fight among students at high school, officials say

An investigation into the incident is underway, and officers are going through video footage.

FORNEY, Texas — A teen suspect and an officer were both transported to a local hospital following a "brawl" at North Forney High School Monday afternoon, school officials told WFAA.

Around 1 p.m., Forney ISD said a fight broke out among four to five students at the end of a lunch period. As the fight ended, a Forney ISD officer had one of the suspects in custody, when the suspect allegedly headbutted the officer, the district told WFAA.

Both the suspect and the officer were then transported from the school to a local hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released.