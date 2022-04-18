x
Police: Resident shoots, kills man who allegedly threatened people and threw rock through window of East Dallas home

The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Inadale Avenue, near Oates Drive and Ferguson Road in East Dallas.
DALLAS — A Dallas resident fatally shot a man who allegedly threw a rock through their window and threatened people inside their home Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Inadale Avenue, near Oates Drive and Ferguson Road in East Dallas.

Police were called to the home on a burglary call. When they arrived, they found a man, Roman Valle, 33, outside of the home, suffering from a shotgun wound, police said.

Valle was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

Police said investigators learned that Valle had thrown a large rock through a window of the home and was threatening people inside.

A resident inside the home, believing Valle "was going to come into the home and harm those inside," shot through closed blinds, striking Valle, according to a police news release.

More information about the shooting was not released.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

