Mansfield ISD holds community conversation after shooting at Timberview High School

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mansfield Independent School District held a community conversation Thursday night, two weeks after the shooting at Timberview High School.

Four people were injured in the shooting, and the suspect faces multiple charges of aggravated assault with a gun.

Since the shooting, Mansfield ISD has taken several steps to improve security within the district.

The district is adding more police on campus, training more staff in helping with security measures, adding random classroom checks using metal detector wands, and re-establishing its school safety committee.

Some parents expressed frustration that the district has not done more to protect students, while others praised the district for their efforts and response.

Arlington’s police chief briefed those in attendance about the ongoing police investigation. Chief Al Jones said they’ve found no evidence that the suspect was bullied.

“We can’t and we won’t say that there was any evidence of bullying that day or any other day,” Chief Jones said. “I also want to say with certainty that Mr. Simpkins is involved in high-risk activity, and that high-risk activity led to the disagreement within the community.”