Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road.
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road.

Police learned that the victim, whose name has not been released, was trying to cross Pioneer Parkway when he was hit by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata. The victim was not using the crosswalk or wearing reflective clothing, police said.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the Sonata stayed at the scene and gave assistance. He is not facing charges, police said.

