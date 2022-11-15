North Texas police departments mourn loss of Grand Prairie officer

The Grand Prairie Police Department said officer Brandon Paul Tsai passed away after being involved in a traffic collision.

DALLAS — Police departments across North Texas are offering their condolences to the Grand Prairie Police Department in the wake of the loss of officer Brandon Paul Tsai.

Tsai was killed in a traffic collision with a light pole after pursuing a vehicle with a fake paper license plate.

GPPD said Tsai had been with the department since January. Prior to joining GPPD, he served five years with the Los Angeles Police Department in California.

"He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public," GPPD said of Tsai.

As news of Tsai's passing spread throughout the community, police departments across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex started sending their condolences.

Here is a wrap-up of those messages:

Arlington PD

"We send our love and our deepest condolences to our friends and neighbors at the Grand Prairie Police Department. Our hearts are with the family and friends of Officer Brandon Tsai, his brothers and sisters in blue, and the entire Grand Prairie community. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Rest easy brother."

Bedford PD

"Our hearts and sincerest condolences go out to the Tsai Family, the Grand Prairie Police Department, and those who Officer Tsai knew and loved. We mourn with you. Please keep all those who were impacted during this tragedy in your hearts and prayers."

Dallas PD

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, and the men and women of the @GrandPrairiePD."

Fort Worth PD

"The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers who died in the line of duty after sustaining injuries in a vehicle collision during a pursuit. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Officer Brandon Paul Tsai’s family, friends and colleagues."

Frisco PD

"Our badges are banded in honor of @GrandPrairiePD Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, who died in a crash last night. Please join us in lifting up our GPPD Brothers and Sisters with thoughts and prayers of support during this difficult time."

Grapevine PD

"This morning we grieve for the loss of @GrandPrairiePD Officer Brandon Paul Tsai. We offer our full support to GPPD and all who loved Officer Tsai. We invite our community to join us in prayer as we mourn his death."

Irving PD

"We send our deepest condolences to the family, the Grand Prairie Police Department, and the friends of Officer Tsai who died in the line of duty last night."

The crash is under investigation and there is no additional information available.