Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world

DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report.

Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.

The annual ranking is conducted by Resonance, a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development.

The list ranked Dallas No. 24 in the world for Global 500 companies and sixth-best globally in its Airport Connectivity rankings because of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Here's what they had to say about Dallas:

"It’s not only city sloganeering that’s big in Dallas. It’s economic reality. Home to more than 10,000 corporate headquarters—the largest concentration in the U.S.—and ranking #24 in the world for Global 500 companies, the city is easy to get to. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is sixth-best globally in our Airport Connectivity rankings. A planned $3-billion Terminal F project, on hold during the pandemic, is likely back on the table, given DFW’s rebound of 62.5 million passengers in 2021—nearly 60 percent higher than 2020. The #42 ranking for Convention Center is going to ascend, too, now that city council has approved plans for a new $2-billion, 2.5-million-square-foot facility to be built adjacent to the current one by 2028. But Dallas is big on fun and culture, too. This is the home of America’s sixth-largest LGBTQ+ community. On 20 square blocks of mixed-use space, institutions like the Dallas Museum of Art, the Crow Museum of Asian Art and the renowned Nasher Sculpture Center—as well as theaters, symphony and opera venues, plus restaurants and bars—all point to future improvement for the city’s #82 Programming ranking."

Only 25 U.S. cities made the list and only New York was ranked in the top 10. London grabbed the No. 1 spot on the list. The No. 100 spot went to Marseille.