Two females found dead of gunshot wounds after Arlington fire, police say

Details were limited, but police said they weren't looking for any suspects in the incident.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two females were found shot to death after a fire was reported at a home in Arlington on Thursday evening, police said.

The victims' names have not been released by officials yet.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to a report of a possible suicidal subject. A short time later, police said, a fire broke out at the person's home, which is in the 600 block of East Lynn Creek Drive.

Firefighters responded and put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Fire crews continued searching the home and found a second female with a gunshot wound. She had died at the home.