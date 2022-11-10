CLEAR Alert issued for North Texas woman leads to police chase in Tarrant County, suspect taken into custody

The victim was taken to an area hospital but is otherwise safe, Arlington police said.

TEXAS, USA — Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Denton, which then led to a police chase throughout Tarrant County.

Police were able to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., without incident. The victim, 20-year-old Pryssilla Babauta, was taken to a local hospital to get checked out but is otherwise safe, police said.

The Arlington Police Department (APD) said Babauta was seen at 9:48 a.m. in Denton on northbound Interstate 35 in a red 2021 Toyota Camry rental being driven by Hawkins.

Police said in the CLEAR Alert that Babauta was last seen wearing a black and grey plaid hoodie, black shorts and white Crocs. She also has a nose ring and long hair past her waistline.

Law enforcement officials said Babauta’s disappearance posed a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officers first responded to the reported kidnapping at about 9:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of Summerfield Drive, police said. Witnesses told them Babauta had been forced into a vehicle by Hawkins who then drove off with her.

Fort Worth police said an officer spotted the vehicle and asked officers to assist in stopping it. That's when the pursuit began.

WFAA learned of police chasing this vehicle when it was going eastbound on Interstate 20 toward Arlington. The vehicle led police southbound on TX 360 Toll, then northbound on Highway 287, then westbound on I-20, then southbound on Interstate 35W. A Fort Worth officer was able to use a deflation device to flatten one of the tires during the chase to slow the vehicle down.

The vehicle, police said, continued to Burleson before stopping. The chase ended at I-35W and E. Hidden Creek Pkwy. Hawkins is currently being taken back to Arlington to be booked into jail.

Police have since ended the CLEAR Alert.

Arlington police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call their department at (817)459-5735.