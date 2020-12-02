A 31-year-old man has died after being shot early Wednesday inside a Little Elm house, officials say.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 12:30 a.m. near the 2800 block of Quietwater Drive, according to the Little Elm Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the man dead from a gunshot wound, officials say.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Caleb Marshall Butler. He died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.

Detectives say the wife of the man said a “violent disturbance” occurred between her and her husband.

She was transported to the hospital for injuries she suffered during the incident, according to police.

Child Protective Services is also investigating because police say four children were inside the house during the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by Little Elm police.

