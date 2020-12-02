IRVING, Texas — Two suspects are in custody after leading Irving police officers on a pursuit Wednesday morning, authorities say.

According to Irving police, the two suspects are felons who are wanted by the U.S. Marshals Office in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Irving police officers were assisting with an apprehension when the suspects fled, officials say. The suspects struck two Irving police patrol units while trying to get away, according to officials.

The two suspects were identified as Nasser Al-Hamlen, 25, and Shanise Lopez, 27, out of Albuquerque, according to Irving police.

At one point, a police officer discharged their firearm. Authorities say no one was injured by any gunshots.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

