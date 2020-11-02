The defense rested its case Tuesday morning in the trial for a former Dallas police officer who shot 12 times into a car killing a woman.

Defense attorneys were still calling witnesses Friday before court recessed for the weekend. There was no testimony Monday. Prosecutors called a rebuttal witness Tuesday morning.

Christopher Hess, 42, is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the death of 21-year old Genevive Dawes.

The former Dallas police officer is accused of shooting 12 times into a vehicle, killing Dawes. He and other officers responded to a suspicious person call Jan. 18, 2017, at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Eastside Avenue in East Dallas where a black Dodge Journey was parked.

Jurors on Friday heard from two defense experts who said Hess acted reasonably when he shot into the vehicle because it posed a threat to officers. Body camera footage shows the Dodge start to reverse, then pull forward and then reverse again while surrounded by police.

Another officer also fired once into the vehicle.

Hess fired nine shots, paused and then fired three more shots into the car, according to testimony.

Retired Austin police officer Jerry Staton testified that Hess responded in an "exemplary" manner.

“I believe officer Hess followed his training and his experience to a T and absolutely did what a reasonable officer would have done," Staton said Friday. "And actually other officers out there said they would have done if they had a clear shot.”

Day Five:

Day Four:

More on WFAA: