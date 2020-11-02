A young man was shot in the shoulder on Monday night, Fort Worth police said.

Police responded shortly before midnight to the shooting on the 9900 block of Fressia Lane.

The victim could not remember when or where he was shot, police said, but did say he was shot by another man during an argument.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

