A man was shot and killed Monday in the Lake Highlands neighborhood, Dallas police said.

The man was in an apartment on the 11900 block of Greenville Avenue with two other men and a woman at the time, according to police.

When a verbal argument broke out, it escalated into the shooting shortly before midnight, police said.

The man was the only one shot and was taken to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries, officials said.

The other three people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The killing marks at least the 22nd homicide Dallas has had so far in 2020.

