2 people killed, 2 others injured in Fort Worth crash, police say

Two people died and two other occupants in another vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people died and two others were transported in serious condition after a major crash Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

Police received a call at about 11:10 a.m. for the crash involving two vehicles, a black SUV and a white car, at E. Berry Street and Campbell Street.

No other information is currently available.

This is a developing story.

