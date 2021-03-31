Dallas police asking for public's help after 22-year-old shot and killed

The victim was driving near the 2900 block of Jerome Street when someone shot at them, witnesses told police.

DALLAS — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the shooting on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.

When they arrived, they found Fernando Enriquez had been shot. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses said Enriquez was driving near the 2900 block of Jerome Street when someone shot at them, hitting Enriquez. That was several blocks away from where officers responded on Ferguson Road.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Brian Tabor at 214-671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 054351-2021.