A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on West Interstate Loop 820, Fort Worth police said.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. near Team Ranch Road, according to police.

A couple had been arguing in their vehicle and the man got out and tried to cross the highway on foot, police explained. While doing so, he was hit by a separate vehicle.

He was taken via Careflite to a local hospital, police said.