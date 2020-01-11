Dallas police: Husband arrested after shooting, killing wife

Police said 36-year-old Josefina Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally shooting his wife early Saturday morning, Dallas police say.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of E. Missouri Avenue. When officers arrived, they were told 36-year-old Josefina Sierra had been shot by her husband, 50-year-old Jose Arellano.

Police said Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arellano was transported to the Dallas homicide unit, where he voluntarily waived his rights and admitted to shooting Sierra, police said.