Police searching for alleged shooter after 3 killed at Dallas club

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Kurt Hibbets at 214-437-3741 or kurt.hibbets@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Dallas police are searching for a man they allege was involved in the shooting on Oct. 25 at a Dallas club that left three men dead.

Police allege Cameron Craig, 20, killed multiple people in the incident and said he is wanted on a capital murder charge.

Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 25 around 2:30 a.m. at Aces of Dallas, which is located at 2250 Manana Drive.

When they got there, police said they found Darry Wayne Nellums Jr., 26, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Officials said they also found Demarion Marquis Glasco, 27, and Tavion Ellis Rice, 29, who had been shot. First responders took both injured men to a local hospital, where they later died.

Police are asking anyone with any information about Craig's whereabouts to contact Det. Kurt Hibbets of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-437-3741 or kurt.hibbets@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us and reference to Dallas Police case 190555-2020.