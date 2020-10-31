Dallas police asking for public's help after 21-year-old shot, killed

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Wildoak Drive around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Dallas police are investigating after a man died from his injuries following a shooting early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting call at 2400 Wildoak Drive. When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Cozie Arvalester-Jermaine Mathis suffering from a gunshot wound. Mathis was transported to a local hospital.

Police said Mathis died from his injuries Saturday.

The Dallas homicide unit is asking if anyone has any information concerning this crime to call Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or via email: derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 193743-2020.