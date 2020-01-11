1 person critically injured after shooting at men's club over 'hotrod' dispute, Fort Worth police say

The man was stable but it critical condition when taken to a local hospital, according to police.

A man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a men's club in Euless, Fort Worth police said. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at Pandora's Men's Club at 3929 Highway 157, according to police.

Several men in the parking lot of the club wanted the victim to "hotrod his vehicle around the parking lot," police said. When he refused to do so, one of the men in the crowd pulled out a gun and shot at him.

