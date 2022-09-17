Man arrested in death of cyclist in Grand Prairie, police say

The victim was hit while riding his bicycle in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Street on Friday night.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man has been arrested after police said he allegedly hit and killed a cyclist in Grand Prairie and didn't stop to help.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Street, near Great SW Parkway.

According to police, the victim was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a car. The driver of the vehicle left the area without helping, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Through an investigation, police said officers found the vehicle involved at a nearby residence and identified the driver as Juan Robledo-Delgado, 30.

He was arrested and charged with accident involving personal injury or death.