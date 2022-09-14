Driver dies following crash involving semi-truck in Allen, police say

Just before 11:35 a.m., Allen police officers responded to a call concerning a major crash in the 700 block of southbound US-75.

ALLEN, Texas — One person has died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Allen Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just before 11:35 a.m., Allen police officers responded to a call concerning a major crash in the 700 block of southbound US-75. When officers arrived on scene, they found a semi-trailer suspended on the right safety barrier from the overpass at West Bethany Drive.

Officers said the male driver was located outside of the trailer and died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The Allen Police Department said the semi was southbound on US-75 when it collided with another vehicle. After that collision, the semi drove over the right safety barrier, slid to a stop and came to rest suspended from the overpass.

The department said the name of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim’s family and friends as they deal with their loss,” Allen PD said in a press release.

Crews are currently still on scene trying to clear the highway and expect it to be shut down for “an extended period of time,” police said. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to find alternate routes to their destination.