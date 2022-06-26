Man arrested, charged after crash that killed one in Arlington

Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, 23, was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 22-year-old in Arlington on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Collins Street and East Arbrook Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses stated that the suspect, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was speeding eastbound on Arbook when he ran a red light and crashed into a Ford Focus that was going northbound on Collins through the intersection.

The 22-year-old driver of the Ford died at the scene, police said.

Police said Penafiel was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, investigators believe he had been intoxicated.