3 arrested leading officers on car chase, crashing in Dallas

Police originally responded to a scene in Fort Worth for possible racing.

DALLAS — Three people have been arrested after police said they led officers on a chase Saturday night from Fort Worth to the Dallas area.

Police said the incident began just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a disturbance call involving "possible racers" in Fort Worth. When officers arrived on the scene, the crowd began to disperse. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver took off through a neighborhood.

Officers ended the chase due to the risk, Fort Worth police said.

A few minutes later, another Fort Worth officer saw the suspect vehicle and said it was traveling more than 100 mph near Highway 183. The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle and another chase began.

The chase ended after the driver crashed in Dallas near Gibbs Williams Circle.

Three people car attempted to run away on foot but they were found and taken into custody, police said.

Fort Worth Police identified the three suspects as Dathan Straw, 18; Xavier Fisher, 18; and Trequan Busby, 18. Straw faces a felony charge of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, while Fisher and Busy face evading arrest misdemeanor charges.