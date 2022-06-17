VIDEO: Street takeover participants defy cops, shoot fireworks at officers in Euless

At least one was arrested at the event early Monday. Investigators in Euless are hoping to file more charges--but need help identifying participants seen in videos.

EULESS, Texas — Investigators with the Euless Police Department released body and dash-camera footage late Friday from officers who responded to a street takeover event that shut down Main and Midway early Monday morning this week.

In the video, lines of cars can be seen blocking the intersection so drivers can perform spinouts and donuts.

In the video, participants defy police as they arrive by refusing to disperse.

Some participants can even be seen shooting fireworks toward officers as they arrive and try to control the scene. One officer can be heard on her body camera footage saying she was hit in the head but uninjured.

After additional media requests, we are releasing more video of the street takeover incident on 6-13-22 at 0200 hrs. The video shows what our Officers experienced on scene. pic.twitter.com/Wj2Arq0EY4 — Euless Police (@EulessPolice) June 17, 2022

One person was taken into custody by police during the event, but investigators hope to make more arrests.

They're asking anyone with information about those who attended to contact them.

Cities like Dallas and Fort Worth have upped the ante against street takeovers by passing laws that allow police to seize participants' vehicles on the spot if they're caught.