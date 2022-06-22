WFAA photographer encounters wrong-way driver on U.S. 75; Dallas police share tips to avoid incidents

“Whenever you spot a wrong-way driver, get on the furthest right lane as quickly and safely as possible,” said Corporal Brian Martinez.

DALLAS — Across North Texas, there have been so many wrong-way driver crashes.

As summer begins, Dallas police are warning drivers what to do if they are in that scary situation.

It happened to one of WFAA's photographers Wednesday morning -- a driver was going the wrong way on the highway.

WFAA photographer Tom Costley was driving into work, when he saw what appeared to be headlights driving toward him.

The driver of the car was going the wrong way on U.S. 75, near the Hall Street exit in Downtown Dallas.

With upcoming summer trips and holidays, Dallas police are warning drivers what to do when they see a driver going the wrong way on some of the busiest roads.

“Whenever you spot a wrong-way driver, get on the furthest right lane as quickly and safely as possible,” said Corporal Brian Martinez, with the Dallas Police Department.

He said, especially at night, you should try to stay in the far right lane.

“A lot of these wrong-way drivers, typically when they enter a freeway, they are on the fast lane,” said Martinez.

And when it’s safe to do so, call 911.

“If you can, give us a make and model of the vehicle,” said Martinez.

It was a month ago, when four people, including Palestine ISD coach Michael Coyne, were killed on Interstate 45 by a wrong-way driver.

While Wilmer police are still investigating that crash, Dallas police say, they’re teaming up with other agencies.

“We will not tolerate any aggressive driving,” said Martinez.

A Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) spokesperson told WFAA, they’re constantly reevaluating all major intersections to on and off-ramps, making sure the signs are bold enough. And, if a person is going the wrong way on the highway, those white reflectors that we see, will reflect red.

TxDOT says, they spent $2 million to redesign hundreds of highways across Dallas county.

While Dallas police continue to patrol more frequently during the summer months, they want drivers to be extra vigilant.