Two on motorcycle dead after hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth, police say

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people who were on a motorcycle have died after a crash involving a vehicle that fled the scene, Fort Worth police said on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street, near East Loop 820 in east Fort Worth.

According to police, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, which caused two people on the motorcycle to be ejected. The two victims were then hit by a second vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

Police said the first vehicle involved continued driving away, while the second vehicle remained on scene.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released as the investigation continues.