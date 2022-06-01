Fort Worth police looking for witnesses, vehicle involved in hit-and-run

FORT WORTH, Texas — Detectives are looking for any witnesses and/or the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened on May 28.
The Fort Worth Police Department said it happened at around 2:45 p.m. the 6300 block of South Freeway near Altamesa Boulevard.
The vehicle is described as a white older model Toyota 4Runner.
According to detectives, the driver crashed into a man and left the scene without helping. The man was found injured in the northbound service road of the freeway.
Anyone who saw this hit-and-run is encouraged to call Forth Worth police at 817-392-4886.
