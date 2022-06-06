'I held her until paramedics arrived': Good Samaritan runs to help three kids, woman hit in Fort Worth

“They were innocent. Such things shouldn’t even happen like that,” Richie Dulany said about the Fort Worth crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman and three children remain hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle that was involved in a crash while they were waiting to cross a street in Fort Worth.

Police were called to the intersection of McCart Avenue and Sycamore School Road in the southern area of Fort Worth around 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening about a group of pedestrians hit by a car.

Police said the car veered into them during a crash.

The woman and two of the children were listed in critical condition at the hospital. The third child's condition is unknown.

On Monday, a good Samaritan who dropped everything and ran to help the children that night spoke to WFAA about the horrific incident.

“They were innocent. Such things shouldn’t even happen like that,” said Richie Dulany.

Dulany was in tears after what he saw.

“I hear the tires of a car screech, and I hear a scream and I start bolting,” he said.

Fort Worth police said the woman with the stroller was trying to cross the road with the children when two cars got into an accident.

“The whole left side of their windshield was completely caved in,” Dulany said.

Dulany, a clerk at a nearby gas station, when he heard the screams.

“The stroller was in the center of the median,” he said.

Dulany said he believes the three children are under 5 years old.

“Tiny little thing. Wearing a pink outfit. She was in rough condition,” Dulany said.

He was trying to help the little girl who appeared to have a head injury.

“I just laid there with her to make sure she stayed awake until the paramedics got there. I hope they all make it,” Dulany said.

At last check, Fort Worth police said the woman remains in critical condition. Two of the children are still in critical.